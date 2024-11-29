Be.Lanuit – Carrusel de Sentimientos (Full Album) – 0367

Music For Dreams present Carrusel De Sentimientos, the second album by Ibiza-based artist Be.lanuit.

A foreword from the artist:

A carousel symbolizes childhood, joy and innocence. It also symbolizes the cyclical nature of life and the inevitable passing of time. In the moment I find myself, these swings of nostalgia for my childhood are to be expected.

Of these nostalgic moments, one of the clearest images is of the annual festivals in my hometown where I spent hours on the merry-go-round that was installed outside the door of my grandparents’ house. The workers at the merry-go-round connected everything to the sockets in my grandparents’ house. In exchange, I could enjoy it without limit.

I loved riding each of its elements (horses, cars, elephants etc.) and in each of them I imagined many stories. These memories have been the inspiration for this second album, with which I reinterpret the different feelings that have awakened in me in the form of music.

From these emotions of longing comes this album with the title Carrusel De Sentimientos.

To capture all this I have counted on a lot of talents without which this album would not have been possible. Some of them were already present in the first album, such as Melón Jiménez, Santino Surfers, Tupac Peralta, Olio, The Swan And The Lake… and new collaborations such as Romana Alarcón, Marta Chandra, Akinsola, Andrea Kamenar, Cecilia Abularach and Russ Farelo.

As always, thanks to Kenneth Bager and Jon Tattersall for believing in me and giving me all the support and empowerment, to AnnaLea for her hospitality and wholehearted support, to Anders Ponsaing for his hospitality, all the engineering, mixing and post production work and of course, to the entire MFD family for everything we lived together and I learn from them.

To my parents and my sister as always for believing in me and lastly, to my sun and moon Russ Farelo for always being by my side. You and I until the end!

To all of you who listen to and support my music, a sincere thank you.

Supported by Koda’s Cultural Funds and Musik Forlæggerne.

