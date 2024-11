Next up on Einmusika is Swiss artist Normen Hood, delivering a stunning three-track EP that showcases his distinctive signature sound. The title track, “Full Moon Shadow”, dives deep with an old-school vibe, blending intricate sound design with minimal beats to create an exciting rhythmic atmosphere. “Fire Baby” enchants with its beautiful piano chords, while “Pollenflug” takes a more straightforward, groovy approach, adding to the EP’s dynamic range.

