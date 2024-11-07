Two Guys Live Radio Show Brazil

Two Live Guys from Brazil reached out to me to do an hour-long mix on their radio show. At the same time, I was going through some tracks, reorganizing my crates, and making new playlists for the SXM destination events. I appreciate every opportunity to share my story – enjoy!

1- Daniel Solar & Huxley – Can See (Original Mix)

2 – Bjorn Wilke and Someone Else – Rainbow Bridge (Aki Bergen Remix)

3 – Jacob Korn – She (Original Mix)

4 – Emanuel Satie – Come As You Are (Original Mix)

5 – Jamie Fielding – Work It

6 – Spencer Parker – Theme

7 – Private One – Mio Plus Mia (Extended Mix)

8 – Replicanth, Rodrigo Cortazar, Christopher Cotaya – Just Me

9 – Daniel Rateuke – Godana

10 – Da Mike, Angelos – In Your Head (Extended Mix)

