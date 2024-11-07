https://ift.tt/C539UNf

Kindisch proudly announces the release of Connected Airlines, the highly anticipated two-track EP from EVGHENIIA, a fresh new alias from an artist who has already made her mark in the electronic music scene. EVGHENIIA, formerly known as Jay Medvedeva, delivers her first release under this new name, showcasing her evolving sound and artistry.

Known for previous releases on Kindisch (To The Wonder, 2022), Decay Records, and trueColors, EVGHENIIA’s new project reflects an exploration of deeper sonic territories. With Connected Airlines, she offers a captivating blend of house and minimal that highlights her distinct, sophisticated production style.

The EP’s title track, “Connected Airlines,” is a house track crafted for the dancefloor, fusing subtle whispered vocal samples with a straight, driving beat. Its soulful piano melodies, layered over a deep, pulsating synth bass line, create an uplifting and immersive sound that is both detailed and energetic.

The second track, “Touching Sky,” leans towards a minimal house vibe, featuring beautifully layered drumming and a memorable female vocal line that glides effortlessly through the track. The production is sleek, showcasing EVGHENIIA’s refined touch with subtle, groove-heavy rhythms and ethereal textures.

This release marks an exciting new chapter in EVGHENIIA’s artistic journey, with Connected Airlines offering a fresh, dynamic sound that is sure to resonate with both her long-time fans and new listeners alike.

https://ift.tt/bkOd2XT

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...