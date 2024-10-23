2023 was a standout year for Madame Electrifie, with a 14 date festival tour, her first play by Jamz Supernova on BBC Radio 6 Music, and a residency with the Stanton Sessions club series. Rolling in to 2024 and she’s ready to level up again, with a host of new music ready to drop and bookings both in the UK and internationally lined up across the next few months.

‘Fine’ is the first of the new material to drop, and sees her plunging into a deeper and more techy sound. The driving bassline carries the groove with layered percussion and sharp snares cutting through to give dancefloor energy. The vocal builds and loops till it becomes insistent in the breakdown, before the drop brings us firmly back to the floor. Everything’s Just Fine.

