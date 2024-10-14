Mollono.Bass – The Devil In Us (Extended Mix) [3000 Grad]

♬ Click for more ☞ https://trndmsk.de

The echoes of the synth move like sun rays among the dancing motes of dust over a dance floor. The bass is flexing with the botanic elasticity of a tall tree in the wind. Yet the shadows of this summer soundscape reach deep. There’s something lurking from the sharp edges of the sawtooth acid line that is digging into the groove with a pleasant punch to it. There’s something at the bottom of the simple, trancy melody. It finds full expression in the vocal… With The Devil In Us, Mollono.Bass integrates contradictory moods into a smooth groove. It’s a track that is as intriguingly kicking and hypnotic during the dark hours of a party as it is during the day.

