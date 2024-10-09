CATZ ‘N DOGZ – When We Dip 160 (Live @ Watergate)

In light of Watergate, Berlin’s closure announcement, CATZ ‘N DOGZ gift us with 3 hours of their latest performance for this week’s Main Mix.
Showcasing their years of expertise and innate artistry behind the decks, it’s a fluid journey through blissful, ethereal, and emotional soundscapes. Enjoy!
Read more: https://ift.tt/CZB1Dl0
Follow: @catzndogz
Connect: When We Dip on Spotify – open.spotify.com/user/whenwedip
www.whenwedip.com
YT: youtube.com/user/whenwedip
FB: facebook.com/wwdofficial
IG: instagram.com/whenwedip/
TW: twitter.com/WhenWeDip