FREE DL: Roxy Music – Dance Away (Ket’Mos Remix)

As a producer based in France, initially Beatmaker/drummer in a live hip-hop band in the South-West of France, Ket’Mos now focuses on electronic music as soon as he arrives in the capital. Influenced by jazz and groove since his childhood, he performs in Paris with his project Mosleo, which often classifies him between micro-house trancy & electro-break. With his recent alias Ket’Mos, he changes his hat with a new Indie-Dance/ Dark-Disco project. This remix pays tribute to Bryan Ferry, the emblematic figure of the English band Roxy Music, who composed the track Dance Away.

IG : https://ift.tt/9BCgFKq

SC : @mosleomusic

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...