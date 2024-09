The original is obviously one of my favorite childhood tracks. I remember me doing Mini Play Back Show with this song during a class trip when I was at the age of 8 or 9 and still this memory and the mood of the song makes me always happy.

I did this remix quite some time ago – and found it should be shared with you!

💜 Steve

Free Download on bandcamp:

https://ift.tt/IOXsfE9

