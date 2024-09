In the kiosk at kater blau, it’s always the easiest way to remember Bar 25. I’m very grateful to have played an anniversary set at this venue. I’ve been there since the beginning of this journey, Bar 25, kater holzig, kater blau – exciting… the mix is rather atypical for me at the moment. But if you’re playing at kiosk, you shouldn’t knock around, you should groove away..

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...