Solee DJ set @ 3000Grad Festival 2024 | Utopia

DJ Set – live recorded at 3000Grad Festival 2024, Germany

Utopia – 09.08.2024 / 13:00

Tracklist:

01 Solee – Ditzingen

02 Jos & Eli – Seventies

03 Aman Anand & Frankie Vertigo – No Requests (Gai Barone Remix)

04 James Harcourt – Truth

05 Diode Eins – Love On The Edge

06 Simos Tagias – Katia (Alex O´Rion Remix)

07 James Harcourt – Acceptance

08 Hunter/Game, Noah Kulaga – Stars (Mano Le Tough Remix)

09 EarthLife – Evolving (Solee Remix)

10 Kobe & Aragon – JMA

11 Victor Ruiz & D-Nox – Pure (Solee Edit)

12 Solee – On The Other Side

13 Paul Angelo & Don Argento – Dioptra

14 tba

15 Drumcomplex & Frank Sonic – Ultra Hex (Solee Remix)

16 Solee – Krake

17 Stephan Bodzin – Sungam (Rodriguez Jr. Remix)

18 Tone Depth – Beirut

19 tba

20 Konstantin Sibold & Adam Sellouk – The Dusk

21 Solee – Euphoria

