Solee DJ set @ 3000Grad Festival 2024 | Utopia

DJ Set – live recorded at 3000Grad Festival 2024, Germany
Utopia – 09.08.2024 / 13:00
Tracklist:
01 Solee – Ditzingen
02 Jos & Eli – Seventies
03 Aman Anand & Frankie Vertigo – No Requests (Gai Barone Remix)
04 James Harcourt – Truth
05 Diode Eins – Love On The Edge
06 Simos Tagias – Katia (Alex O´Rion Remix)
07 James Harcourt – Acceptance
08 Hunter/Game, Noah Kulaga – Stars (Mano Le Tough Remix)
09 EarthLife – Evolving (Solee Remix)
10 Kobe & Aragon – JMA
11 Victor Ruiz & D-Nox – Pure (Solee Edit)
12 Solee – On The Other Side
13 Paul Angelo & Don Argento – Dioptra
14 tba
15 Drumcomplex & Frank Sonic – Ultra Hex (Solee Remix)
16 Solee – Krake
17 Stephan Bodzin – Sungam (Rodriguez Jr. Remix)
18 Tone Depth – Beirut
19 tba
20 Konstantin Sibold & Adam Sellouk – The Dusk
21 Solee – Euphoria
more infos about Solee:
https://ift.tt/V3c1F7g
https://ift.tt/V5fEBG4