HOVR @ 3000 Grad Festival 💧 2024

Track widget embedding disabled.
❤️ Another highlight of this summer. Thanks for having me, 3000 Grad! Find more music and tour updates on instagram.com/hovrmusic 🫶
A special thanks to @anna-almani for fixing the recording file. Saved my 🍑 there
It's TDDK stupid!
Track widget embedding disabled.
❤️ Another highlight of this summer. Thanks for having me, 3000 Grad! Find more music and tour updates on instagram.com/hovrmusic 🫶
A special thanks to @anna-almani for fixing the recording file. Saved my 🍑 there