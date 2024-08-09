Jano Gil Live at Circle Of Life Festival @ Bonjuk Bay [31.05.2024]

Jano’s ventured into music in 2010 playing percussion instruments and then aimed his professional career as a DJ combining all the knowledge acquired along the way.

His sound is a hybrid between different branches of House. With a lot of melody, present vocals, groove and ethnic sounds.

He participated in high-class events in prestigious clubs and shared the booth with prominent names on the scene such as Mind Against, Agents Of Time, Babasónicos, Valdovinos, Max & Kim, Juan Hansen, Belu Clavero, among others.

