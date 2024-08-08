Winy Jockels @Garbicz Festival 2024

Fellow Jockels,

Garbicz is such a magical place on earth, even without any festival.

We are still smiling when we remember back the sunny evening at the Winebar.

Cozy, fancy, smoky, drunk, just like us.

Have fun with the recording ❤️

love,

Jockels

