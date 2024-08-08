Catz ‘N Dogz Feat. Dope Earth Alien – Fired Up [Preview Clip – Out 16th August]

Prolific Polish duo Catz ‘n Dogz return to DFTD with ‘Fired Up’, featuring Dope Earth Alien’s unmistakeable vocal. The house, disco and electro DJs and producers have just celebrated two decades of chart-topping releases and international shows with a special remix compilation on their own label, ‘20 Years Of Catz ‘n Dogz’ on Pets Recordings; the label bosses are also heading to Defected Croatia 2024 for an anniversary boat party like no other. Following their two-track DFTD releases ‘Inner Revelation’ and ‘No Regrets’ in 2020 and 2021 respectively, Greg and Voitek return to the London club label with prolific dance vocalist Dope Earth Alien; also a DFTD returnee following recent club hits ‘That Sound’ with Deeper Purpose & GUZ and ‘Tempo’ with OFFAIAH. For ‘Fired Up’, Dope Earth Alien’s signature vocal flow is heavily manipulated over driving rhythms and heavy bass synths, creating a powerful and techy outing on DFTD while showcasing a darker side to Catz ‘n Dogz.

