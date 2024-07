It was hot but the coffee had ice.

Tried not to play the same song twice.

The beach was full, felt like everyone was there.

Clothes left behind, skin was bare.

The records crackled but they are old.

In the kiosk postcards sold.

Naturist fusionists totally free.

For FUN FUN SUN it was the place to be.

Danke fernab. You are the best.

It was treat to open your magical floor.

Shout outs to Nick for recording and Rezo for the master.

Thank you

