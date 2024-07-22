rampue – Live at Fusion 2024, Palapa, Sunday

Nervousity, Rain, HUUGE Stage, early Morning

presents:

My Liveset from Fusion 2024, Palapa Stage, Sunday 7:45≈9:20

—-

♥

Big Love to all Palapa people who made this happen.

♥

Love to you all infront of this huge stage,

For dancing,

Thru the rain and storm,

And this early or late or sunday.

Means so much to me.

Danke Fusion..immer wieder ♥.

Bestes Booking Team: Rike & Artur ♥ – booking@audiolith.net

Danke Joann für Seelenwohl. ♥

und alle Anderen, Freunde, Fremde, Hilfsbereite, neue & alte

Bekanntschaften. ♥

—-

Vocals created, isolated with various software and AI.

Real vocals from these great & true artists:

♥

Hugh Masekela & The Zulus, Lata Ramasar, Roger Rönning, Datura,

Kirsty Hawkshaw

&

Eva Salina (Love your voice so much. Thank you.) – www.evasalina.com

Bummbumm quietsch by rampue

This set contains a melody originally performed by Gerty S.

Photo, Backstage, 30mins before the show, from Artur .

—-

I hope all translations are at least ok 🙂

Sorry for any mistakes.

—-

All tracks unreleased.

except:

“Die Leiden des hungrigen Frühstücks”

from ‘Bubblebath Trance’ ℗ 2023 A Tribe Called Kotori

—-

Thank you and please take care.

♥

