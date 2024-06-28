Justin Martin & Lenny Kiser – Rude

What To Do… : https://ift.tt/M85XKYV

@What_To_Do is excited to present Troves!

This series will serve as home to assorted @Justin-Martin-music related tracks- new, unreleased, collaborations, remixes & other goodies that have been rumbling in the catacombs of Justin’s hard drive.

Kicking things off for Troves Vol. 1, Justin teams up with west coast hero @LennyKiser for the molten “Rude”. Living up to its name, “Rude” sneaks into your mind inspiring havoc with its hypnotic bells & bellowing plumes of dangerous low end.

On “Dark Matter” SF lifeblood @dj-Galen steps up to the plate to join forces with Justin. Swung-out boppy drums get furnished with razor sharp bass plucks that morph into a searing acid line. This is moody chemistry at its deadliest.

Last but not least, Justin & Galen’s 2010 bomb “Tumbleweed” gets a monumental makeover for 2024. We get the same disorienting piano stabs & tripped out vocal mutations, but with a refined & punchier mix and an updated drum kit that will leave your brain tussling on the floor like a Russian thistle.……and this is only Volume 1!

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...