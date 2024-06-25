PREMIERE: Ketiov – Jonathan [Ketiov]

There was only one man about town, everybody knew that. As he walked in through the saloon he removed a lit cigarette from his mouth and blew a cloud of smoke into the warm air of the lounge. He had their attention alright, that was certain.

His name was Jonathan and he took no prisoners.

There was one empty stool perched by the bar, that would be his. For nobody dared sat where Jonathan sat.

He ordered a drink, the strongest stuff. The night was young but it would sure as hell feel old soon…

Ketiov is a master of edits, perhaps the undisputed king. A new self released EP cements such authority over the title as he commands the floor across a playful selection of tracks built around fun samples and groovy percussion.

