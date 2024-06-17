Andreas Henneberg – Passion For Real (Original Mix)

Label boss Andreas Henneberg returns to SNOE with his fresh-out-of-the-studio-cut “Passion For Real”. And this is one you’re not going to want to miss out on! In true Henneberg-style, this tune is loaded with energy and positive vibrations. The catchy groove is infused with a gnarly bassline and an ecstatic vibe that only Andreas can serve. On point drums and percussions shake their way forward while vocal elements move between assertive repetition and wild pleasure-calls. This explosiveness is encountered by driving hats that make it impossible to stand still. This is mildly said the perfect summer tune, so let’s get the festival season started!