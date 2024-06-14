Ren’ Radio #073 – Ron Flatter

Ron Flatter presents over an hour of the best in new melodic house and techno; expertly curated and mixed, it features Jan Blomqvist, Mind Against, Rodriguez Jr. and Tim Engelhardt & Sean Doron’s track ‘So Good’, plus more… Prick up your ears!

1. Moeaike – Bo Bom (Alan Dixon Remix) 00:00:00

2. Ron Flatter – Ivoo 00:05:18

3. Monblaire – No Worries 00:11:10

4. Ron Flatter – Pinasangria 00:16:04

5. Rodriguez Jr., Jan Blomqvist – Destination Lost 00:20:55

6. Mind Against – Floral 00:24:50

7. Ron Flatter – Embraces Scars 00:28:20

8. Amadori – Voodoo 00:33:56

9. Goldtrix, Andrea Brown, Kölsch – It’s Love 00:38:51

10. Ron Flatter – Sherygerry 00:44:23

11. Tim Engelhardt, Sean Doron – So Good 00:51:09

12. Ron Flatter – Cosmolimon 00:55:30

