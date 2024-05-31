Protoplasma (Artenvielfalt Remix)_snippit

https://ift.tt/ViodjWI

The german techno live band “Aggregat” is once again setting an example in the electronic music scene with the release of their track “Protoplasma” in the Artenvielfalt Remix.

Stylistically, the song fits in with the powerful drums and dynamic melodies that are reminiscent of works by artists such as Booka Shade, Stefan Bodzin or Nathan Fake and promises to conquer the dance floors.

The harmonious soundscapes and pulsating beats perfectly capture the essence of Aggregat’s musical vision. The track takes the listener on a sonic journey that is both deeply emotional and energetic, blurring the boundaries between live music and technology.

The remix is characterized by complex soundscapes and a well-thought-out composition that is suitable for both intimate club settings and large festival stages. The track manages to create an atmosphere that is both nostalgic and forward-looking, while maintaining a distinctive traditional sound signature.

Artenvielfalt´s Remix of “Protoplasma” is now available on all popular music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. There is also a limited VINYL EDITION of Aggregat’s album “Origins”, available via the official website and Bandcam.

