Hicky & Kalo – Blossom 2024

Our new mix Blossom 2024 is ready ! 🌱

For the occasion, we present the new visual of the mix series created by our very talented friend Nima from Noktvrn Studio.

You can hear a few new tracks in there including ‘The Return’ by Kabi that was just released on our label Plaisirs Sonores. You can also hear our new track ‘Views From Almagro’, released last Friday on Warung Recordings.

In the middle of the mix, you can hear a very special new track that we can’t give more details for now, except that it will be released on May 3rd. Stay tuned 🙂

We hope you enjoy this mix 🙏

– H&K

Tracklist: https://1001.tl/gfwhjtk

