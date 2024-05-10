Hot Since 82 featuring Ron Carroll – ‘Preach’ (Extended Mix)

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Defected Records presents a series of extra special collaborative releases Together, integrating talent from the label’s storied past and the stars of its future, as bona fide house heavyweight Hot Since 82 makes his Defected debut with ‘Preach’, featuring Chicago house legend Ron Carroll. The DJ and producer has established himself as one of the UK’s leading tastemakers and house music authorities over two decades, with his acclaimed Knee Deep In Sound imprint hosting releases from artists at the very fore of where electronic dance music is heading. Since the release of the personal LP ‘Recovery’, which captured the attention of top music outlets, Hot Since 82 has brought his unmistakeable sound to the global stage consistently with longstanding residencies at Music On, Jamie Jones’ Paradise and his own wildly successful label parties. For his highly anticipated Defected Records debut, the producer returns to his vocal house roots alongside certified house music icon Ron Carroll. ‘Preach’ is bursting with energy that continually builds and loops in ecstasy as vocals, taken from an acclaimed Soulfuric release by Shawn Christopher, bestow unto us a sonically religious experience like only two giants of the genre can.

