Solomun flips London Grammar’s ‘House’ into a spellbinding journey of shimmering vocals, tension-building synths and ethereal club drums, all whilst paying homage to the powerful original. Ever rising, Solomun’s seven minute journey takes the listener on a voyage, beautifully crafted for emotive club moments.

London Grammar – House (Solomun Remix) is available to stream and download now: https://ift.tt/UZfq3ve

