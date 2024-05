Guest mix for Rinse FM for Ella Knight,

‘ Rebecca has been revisiting her love for house music from the 90’s and early 2000’s digging out some records that have been staples in her sets at Sub Club in Glasgow and warehouse parties in her early career. ‘

Recorded with lovely old dusty records, please enjoy the record crackle 🙂

