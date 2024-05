After a brief hiatus RISE Radio is back!

For the 83rd edition we are handing over the reigns to the inimitable Atmos Blaq! The SA native has put together an hour of soul-stirring sounds for his first appearance on RISE Radio

Tune in on the first Saturday of every month for the freshest sounds in Afro House and beyond!

