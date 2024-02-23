Moby X Anfisa Letyago – You & Me (Deetron Extended Remix)

A legendary producer with an unmistakeable sound, Moby lands on Defected for the very first time with ‘You & Me’, a collaborative package with A-list international producer Anfisa Letyago, featuring remixes from Deetron and Girls of the Internet. Moby’s pioneering releases since the 1991 mainstream breakthrough ‘Go’ have cemented him as one of dance music’s most important artists, with over 20 million records sold worldwide encompassing all genres from downtempo, punk and rock to house, electronic and ambient. Moby’s influence on the next generation is palpable, inspiring artists like Anfisa Letyago who has rapidly emerged as a new school titan. The acclaimed electronic producer, hailing from Italy, has amassed a huge following and global stream count thanks to her adaptive style, allowing her to thrive in both underground spaces and on major electronic stages worldwide. Together the pair unveil their first collaborative original, ‘You & Me’, showcasing two creatives at their very best. Understated and intricate, Moby’s expertise with vocal manipulation combines with Anfisa Letyago’s ultra-modern sensibilities for a truly unique release on Defected. The package includes three remixes, the first from Swiss producer Deetron who takes the spacious original and adds his signature underground feel, inspired by the soulful techno and house birthed in Detroit. Next up, Girls of the Internet’s Tom Kerridge gives the track a soulful, deep house touch, followed by an ethereal and expansive remix from Moby.

