Mira Nait, Riigs, Paul Hazendonk – Waiting For The Sun (Club Mix)

An exciting combination of artists here as Mira Nait, Riigs and Paul Hazendonk have teamed up resulting in a truly unique and stand out single ‘Waiting For The Sun’.

Dark and melancholic, yet uplifting and infectious, and both ‘radio’ / ‘streaming’ friendly- as well as club friendly, ‘Waiting For The Sun’ has all the ingredients to become one of those tracks that will stand the test of time.

A classy cut by artists who, between them, have seen their music released on labels such as Purified, Get Physical, Diynamic and Toolroom to name a few.

