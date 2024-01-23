205 • FANGO

Exclusive mix by @fangodiscos

Italian DJ and producer Fango, signed to Running Back, Kompakt and Hell Yeah recordings, delivers 1h of boundless sound travel between electro, techno punk, outsider disco and ebm house. A must-listen.

TRACKLIST

Alessandro Parisi – Azot Et Ignis

Brass Knuckles – Nick Ingman (Shii Mu Edit)

Fango – Sarcosuco

Fango – Betta

The Conservatives – Loneliness

Lucretio – Gradius

Neinzer – Flurry

Bar.ba – Campo Sportivo (Fango Remix)

Shishi – I Start to Lose Control (Fango Remix)

Patrick Cowley ‘Primitive World’ (HiFI Sean remix) FANGO DUB EDIT

Fango – Dimetrotonde

Fango – Diplodoco

DURE VIE

www.durevie.paris/

FB : https://ift.tt/sbMVHzF

IG : https://ift.tt/RS8gc9m

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...