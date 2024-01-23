205 • FANGO

Exclusive mix by @fangodiscos
Italian DJ and producer Fango, signed to Running Back, Kompakt and Hell Yeah recordings, delivers 1h of boundless sound travel between electro, techno punk, outsider disco and ebm house. A must-listen.
TRACKLIST
Alessandro Parisi – Azot Et Ignis
Brass Knuckles – Nick Ingman (Shii Mu Edit)
Fango – Sarcosuco
Fango – Betta
The Conservatives – Loneliness
Lucretio – Gradius
Neinzer – Flurry
Bar.ba – Campo Sportivo (Fango Remix)
Shishi – I Start to Lose Control (Fango Remix)
Patrick Cowley ‘Primitive World’ (HiFI Sean remix) FANGO DUB EDIT
Fango – Dimetrotonde
Fango – Diplodoco
