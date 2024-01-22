Ruben Hadland – Tidløs (Original Mix) [ESH393]

Release date (all stores): 1st February 2024

Catalogue Number: ESH393

We are delighted to welcome back Norway-based melody master Ruben Hadland here at Emergent Shores, bringing us a fantastic new release.

This talented artist has delivered a stunning 3 track EP, each track interweaves gorgeous chord progressions combined with wonderful atmospherics, and elaborate melodies to create an outstandingly lovely EP.

Returning in epic style with an exceptional new release here at Shores, this is Ruben Hadland with his brilliant new “Tidløs” EP.

