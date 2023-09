Pre-order: https://bit.ly/46ecnOD

The second release on Supreem’s Sweet Sun label comes from fellow Belgian artist @Jennifurmusic with ‘Things Don’t Change Until They Do’; a record that lends influence from jungle, post-dubstep, alternative indie and the LA Beat Scene. First single ‘Teenage Energy’ will get you both dancing and crying with its emotive 160 breakbeat.

