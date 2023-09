He fereinpeople!

Your lieblings travel agency is back with another recording.

This time we took a Kurztrip to the Weinbar at lovely Garbicz festival.

And like a reverse Jesus we actually drank water instead of wine.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we did.

See you soon 🛩️

