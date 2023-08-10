Shubostar – Sunrise at See @ Garbicz 2023

Sunday morning 4-7 am at See stage in Garbicz 2023

This gig was truly special as it was my first time at the Garbicz festival, performing the sunrise set amidst rainy dancers and being surrounded by beautiful friends from around the world.

A big thanks to everyone who danced with me in the heavy rain! <3 Oh and super sorry for the bpm changes in the set! The new version of ableton made this errors....(cry)

