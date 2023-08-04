Nation of Gondwana 2023 – Opening Wiese Floor

When we heard that we were to play the opening set on Wiese main floor at Nation of Gondwana 2023 (the 29th issue of this mainstay of Open Air culture, btw) we were unsure what to make of it. Surprisingly it worked out quite well. Hugz to our steadfast fanbase still turning up in numbers after 22 years! More thanks the red hot ´n hungry festival crowd who made it such a blast and the marvellous NoG Team still making it happen. Punks not dead! [deep Kotau]

Photo credits: Ringo Stephan

