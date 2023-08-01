Juan Deminicis & Matias Fittipaldi – Healing

Amis I [TOR043]

Curated by Wassu

Release Date – 07.28.2023

Stream – https://ift.tt/evrcESl

Producers are the backbone of any label; developing supportive and genuine relationships with our artists is the core principle of TOR’s development. Our ‘Amis’ series is an ode to the figures that we feel are at the foundation of the label’s journey thus far.

To kick off the Amis series on TOR, there was truly only one man for the job. Wassu will always hold a special mantle at the TOR imprint, as the man who inaugurated the label with his Andu EP in 2020. Since then, the New Yorker has turned heads with a string of prolific releases on the likes of Anjunadeep, All Day I Dream, and When We Dip XYZ. With each passing project, Wassu’s mastery of warm melodies and boastful basslines deepens, showcasing the ever-evolving sound of the wizardly Wassu.

It’s safe to say that Wassu has outdone himself on this one, welcoming a widespread community of producers into the fold. He grabbed the baton & ran with it, sourcing a bounty of material for the debut of Amis. More than anything, this collection of music represents the fact that Wassu is a man of the people; one of the most important characters in the deep & melodic scene. He brings together artists from all corners for our debut Amis project – longtime collaborators, new faces, inspirational acts, studio partners, and burgeoning partnerships all align on Wassu’s Amis.

Connect with XYZ – https://ift.tt/ETm1O5B

Stream releases in full via Spotify: https://ift.tt/qZwl3R6

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...