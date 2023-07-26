Premiere: Steve Bug & Cle “Hallucinous” – Sublease Music

Enjoy the Track? Click the [Repost] 🔁 button so more people can hear it!
Steve Bug teams up once again with long time collaborator Cle for three tracks of elevated house music.
Hallucinous slips into a slinky groove from the off – a restless baseline interacting with a charming two note string sound and skipping percussion.
Discrete Circuit takes things a little deeper vibe-wise, delivering a tight groove and arpeggiated synths that bring a psychedelic rush to the fore.
The third track is a remix of the title track by Leeni and Danilo Kupfernagel, who merge a firing deep house rhythm track with dubbed out chord stabs and atmospheric pads and vocal samples.
