Pedro Mercado & Fernando Lagreca – Lorimer

We welcome Pedro Mercado and Fernando Lagreca on MUKKE.

Uruguayan born but Spanish adopted son – based in Barcelona since the early 2000’s- Fernando Lagreca is one of the most solid and analog-gear enthusiasts when it comes to composing and performing live sets on the southern side of Europe. A true seasoned multitasker. Lagreca also runs Miracle MGMT agency, his own Beautiful Accident label as well as conducts courses and master classes.

Pedro Mercado is an international artist based in Belgium. He is a very experienced & passionate DJ, Producer, Radiohost & Label Manager. His style of music is a unique blend ranging from deep-, organic, afro-, melodic- & progressive-house to ethereal techno.

Enjoy this two tracker of the two masterminds – Flushing Meadows.

