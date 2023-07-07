atish – [094] – live from kater blau – berlin (june 2023)

Download: https://ift.tt/k7LmeQK

Happy to share a new recording from Kater Blau, Berlin.

People fly all over the world to go to Kater for a reason. It’s a club focused on the music, focused on the moment, focused on the experience. It attracts the right people, who go for the right reasons. I love playing there.

This lets me truly DJ in the moment. No thinking, only feeling. And this recording is a slice of what I’m trying to express through music, sitting outside a box: not just house, not just organic, not just progressive, not just melodic house/techno, not just tech house (or deep tech or whatever we call it)…

…a little bit of everything, as long as it flows and we all dance.

As a side note, I’ve been getting more and more comfortable playing some of my own unsigned productions, so you’ll find a few tunes you haven’t heard from me before.

Hope you enjoy!

Tracklist:

[0:00:00] Fabian Krooss – Whopper (atish Remix) [Manjumasi Unreleased]

[0:07:00] Leeni – Higher Groove [Acker Records 2023]

[0:11:00] Oscar P, Cris Herrera – Tears (Carl Price & Paul Hawkins 3AM UK Mix) [Kolour Recordings 2023]

[0:15:00] Enamour, Mustafa Ismaeel – Nothingness [Rebellion 2023]

[0:21:00] Beat Factory – I Feel Like (LondonGround Remix) [Color House Records 2014]

[0:27:00] Alex Celler, Anthea – The Playmaker (Dyed Soundorom Cougar Remix) [Freak N Chic 2009]

[0:32:00] atish, Vridian – Instant Transmission (Mihai Popoviciu & Markus Homm Remix) [Manjumasi 2023]

[0:37:00] KIRIK – Town House [LTF Records 2022]

[0:43:00] Cormac (US) – Run Away [Whoyostro White 2020]

[0:47:00] Lauhaus, Mario Franca – Sequencer [Whoyostro 2021]

[0:53:00] Running Hot – Tonight [Permanent Vacation 2023]

[0:59:00] Sisterhood – Call Me Ishmael [Tief Music 2013]

[1:03:00] Nick Curly – Island Letters [8bit 2022]

[1:08:00] Glamourama – Don’t Make it [8bit 2023]

[1:12:00] Christopher Ledger – Swap Function [Adam’s Bite 2022]

[1:17:00] io (Mulen) – Meuse [Cecille 2020]

[1:22:00] LondonGround – Monocromo [Sanity 2017]

[1:26:00] James Shinra – Wasp [We’re Going Deep 2023]

[1:30:00] Armen Miran – Heads (Gespona Remix) [Reborn Project 2023]

[1:34:00] Robag Wruhme – Fire [Kompakt Extra 2022]

[1:40:00] Trikk, Gabriel Massan – Mata Mata (Roman Flügel Remix) [Innervisions 2023]

[1:44:00] Renato Cohen – Wake Up [Pets Recordings 2023]

[1:48:00] atish, Vridian – Instant Transmission (Boys Be Kko’s Sanya Mix) [Manjumasi 2023]

[1:52:00] Bryan Kessler – HiHats Like Fantastic Four [Chorus Records 2023]

[1:57:00] Enamour – Body Test [Unreleased]

[2:03:00] Nicolas Masseyeff , Parallelle – Renegade (Adam Ten & Mita Gami Remix) [Crosstown Rebels 2023]

[2:07:00] Super Flu – Udi [Didschn 2023]

[2:12:00] atish – choli [unreleased]

[2:18:00] atish – 2007 [unreleased]

[2:23:00] Mike Kerrigan – g2g [DIRTYBIRD 2023]

[2:26:00] James Harcourt – Undulate [Sincopat 2023]

[2:32:00] Stefano Richetta – My Bird [Click Records 2022]

[2:36:00] Hernan Cattaneo, Jody Barr – Airglow [Sudbeat Music 2023]

[2:41:00] Sahar Z, Audio Junkies – Variants [Moments 2022]

[2:46:00] Mr. Ho – Exxxperience (Revisit) [Permanent Vacation 2023]

[2:51:00] Black Space – Feed the Demon [ICONYC 2023]

[2:55:00] SX2 – Miracle Mayhem [Disco Halal 2022]

