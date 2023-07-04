HOVR @ Fusion Festival 2023

🫶

This fusion was – again – everything. Amazing artists, lots of rain, a camp full of new friends, and I had the honors of playing on two small stages. Even though both sets were interrupted for reasons beyond my control you all showed me so much love on the dancefloor I teared up afterwards. I’m happy that the recording of the second set worked. It was the more dreamy, daytime one on Friday eve at fire space. Excited to hear what you think. Big love to the crews for having me and see you hopefully next year. ❤️

My instagram is @ hovrmusic and my planned shows are always in my soundcloud description 🚀

