The enthusiastic response to evin dropping Sonnenbank Raver in her HÖR set in February has vividly revealed two things fundamental to humanity:

Demeaning words can be successfully reclaimed, and nostalgia serves as a powerful tool when creating a summer hit to be enjoyed by nobody on the pandemic-ridden dancefloors of 2021.

