Free DL: Alfa State – BonIver’s Second Nature (Afterhour Bootleg)

Alfa State aims to take his audience on a ride to experience their alpha state of mind. A state in which the music becomes a medium and connects the listener to their creativity and imagination. This isn’t done through some magic or voodoo, in simple physics terms our bodies react to sound waves and frequencies. By choosing certain sound elements and grooves you can impact our bodies energetically.
Tale & Tone | Sudbeat | Seven Villas | Plaisirs Sonores
