Tim Green – Balance 031 [CD1 PREVIEW EDIT]

For more info: https://ift.tt/h49uQzH

@timgreen

After a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Balance Music’s legendary main compilation series returns for its 31st volume with an absolute stunner courtesy of UK DJ and producer, Tim Green.

Following in the footsteps of epic contributions from the likes of James Holden, Joris Voorn and Agoria, the celebrated artist of labels such as All Day I Dream, TRYBESof, Cocoon, Siamese, and many other acclaimed imprints creates a truly beautiful story on this 2.5-hour mix.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...