Dukwa – Prune

Gudu is excited to welcome Dukwa to the label, with a four-track EP of prime time club workouts that are as powerful as they are tender.

Based in Florence, Dukwa made his name in the mid-to-late 2010s with a series of releases on Numbers, Bosconi, Tdsr and his own Dukwa Music label, picking up top tier support from Annie Mac, Ben UFO, Seth Troxler, Pete Tong and more.

The tracks that make up Matter of Time, Dukwa’s debut for Gudu, are intertwined with his hardware-driven live show, and were developed in tandem with recent live performances. The EP’s lead track ‘Prune’ was born from “playing my Nord, trying to find some cool melodies and basses to add to my live show”, but after Dukwa came across the track’s distinctive bassline, it then formed the starting point to an entire new live set.

Likewise, ‘VoX’ stemmed from a happy studio mistake: in Dukwa’s words, “when I recorded the first loop of the bassline, I thought I played with impeccable timing – but it wasn’t!”, but the off-beat live programming turned out to be a revelation, and the track’s wonky feel became its distinctive calling card. Elsewhere, Dukwa describes ‘Jeopardize’ as “his first ‘close-techno’ track” since his 2015 collaboration with Herva (“I love it because it was unexpected and powerful in the same way”), while the EP’s closing track ‘Nuvola’ stemmed from an internal conversation about taking his music “deeper and simpler”, leading to one of Dukwa’s most melodic and emotional tracks yet.

As with all of Dukwa’s music, everything on Matter of Time feels thick and textural but most importantly human, full of natural movement and rhythm. In his words, “complexity is not always the best choice you can take in music – but it’s an art to make complex music feel simple and enjoyable.”

