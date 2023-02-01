WhoMadeWho (Hybrid DJ Set) @ Echoes From Agartha 2022 (Cappadocia, Turkey)

Sign up for our newsletter: https://ift.tt/EzPf6l5

Echoes from Agartha is an experience that exists in the center of Music, History, Culture, and Culinary to stimulate the senses and connect to your core. This is a 4-day odyssey to Cappadocia, the heart of Anatolia an area also known as “Cradle of Civilization” for the number of innovations that arose from the early societies in this region, which are among some of the earliest known human civilizations on earth. We welcome our community to one of the most breathtaking locations in the world to be part of an unparalleled adventure. A gathering designed to elevate your frequencies offering the best in music, culture, Turkish cuisine, and workshops in the naturally and historically rich Turkey. We are excited to showcase the unique features of the ancient land of Cappadocia and its culture as the center of our experience. @whomadewho

