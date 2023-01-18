Deep Ändi – Bajor

Immerse yourself in the world of Deep Ändi – an electronic music artist from the charming city of Jena, Germany. Deep Ändi’s music is a journey of discovery, a connection between emotions and auditory stimuli, where sound and feeling are interdependent. With no formal musical training, Deep Ändi’s unique style of sound design creates a personal and expressive sound that tells its own story.

Currently exploring the depths of modular synthesis, Deep Ändi’s music is a true reflection of his dedication and passion for sound design. One of his recent standout track “Bajor” showcases his signature sound once more.

Let Deep Ändi take you on a journey of self-discovery through his music. As praised by DJs, Deep Ändi is a must-listen for all electronic music enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on the next chapter of his story, listen to Deep Ändi’s ‘Bajor’ out now in your favorite music app and stay tuned for his upcoming releases on Amselcom.

