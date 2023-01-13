Fairplay – Latlal (Hyenah Remix Instrumental)

https://ift.tt/Fk5K90Q

Fairplay drop three remix versions of Latlal on their latest release from Zatar Music.

The original appeared on Phonique’s new label in August, and now the Jordanian duo called in some big guns to add a spin to one of the tracks of 2022.

First up is Hyenah, a resident of Watergate’s famed RISE afro house parties. The main version balances the incredible vocals of Mariem Hassan with shuffling beats and a driving groove that draws from across the African continent and beyond. With releases on Freerange, Rise Music and Watergate Records Hyenah created his own signature sound over the past years and released his debut album ‘Love In Time Of Crisis’ in 2022.

The instrumental gives more space for the production to shine – definitely one for the DJs.

Additionally the Spada remix brings in a melodic tech-house element to the track, further widening the reach of Fairplay’s essential original. Spada just founded his own label Ultimo Paradiso and gained attention with his releases on Diynamic, Anjunabeat, Armada and Stil vor Talent.

