[Exclusive Premiere] Martin HERRS – Miradas

January 13

mobilee266 – Martin HERRS „Miradas“

“Miradas” DECL12201115

“Do We Love Each Other” DECL12201116

ALSO AVAILABLE IN DOLBY ATMOS – mixed by Immersive Lab

Written & Produced by Javier Martín Herrera

published by Copyright Control

2023 mobilee records

Last fall we’ve celebrated Martin HERRS’ comeback with his EP ‘Night Call’ and it has been a success.

We’re starting the Mobilee year with two new magical tracks by the talented producer who takes us on a captivating journey into his world with the new EP ‘Miradas’.

