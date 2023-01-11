[Exclusive Premiere] Martin HERRS – Miradas

January 13
mobilee266 – Martin HERRS „Miradas“
“Miradas” DECL12201115
“Do We Love Each Other” DECL12201116
ALSO AVAILABLE IN DOLBY ATMOS – mixed by Immersive Lab
Written & Produced by Javier Martín Herrera
published by Copyright Control
2023 mobilee records
Last fall we’ve celebrated Martin HERRS’ comeback with his EP ‘Night Call’ and it has been a success.
We’re starting the Mobilee year with two new magical tracks by the talented producer who takes us on a captivating journey into his world with the new EP ‘Miradas’.
