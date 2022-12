The live recording of my dampfer closing set at @sisyphos-berlin 🦆🦆

unforgettable morning set recording is now online. Thanks to the sisy lovers who danced with me from 9 am to 2 pm 🤘🏾❤️

ps: the last 40 minutes were spoiled with my brother @bakayan 🙉

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...