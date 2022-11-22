Sunday State with Nick Rosa @ Ibiza Global Radio 13/11/2022

This is the second episode of the new season of the Sunday State, on air every second Sunday of the month on Ibiza Global Radio. On this episode, you’ll listen to tracks from Tensnake, Jamie XX, Der Dritte Raum, Sentre and more.

Hybrid Man – Virtual Language (Original Mix)

Arude, SANDHAUS – Sleepless Nights (Namito Remix)

Tensnake – Adams Hill (Gerd Janson LA Noir Extended Mix)

Lauhaus – Varna Vibes (Mr. G Remix)

Luca Lozano – My Little Kawai (Original Mix)

Salary Boy – Piano House (Original Mix)

Matador – Juniper (Original Mix)

Akabu – Ride the Storm (feat. Linda Clifford) [Joey Negro Dub Storm]

Sentre – Do It (Main Mix)

HearThuG – Crossroads (Bebetta Remix)

Der Dritte Raum – Hale Bopp (D3R-25 Remix)

Maya Jane Coles – Weak (Mak & Pasteman Remix)

Jamie XX, Romy – SeeSaw (Nic Fanciulli Remix)

Ewan Rill – Be a Water (Andre Absolut Remix)

